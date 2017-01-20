BRIEF-Marketaxess reports Q4 2016 revenues of $94.4 mln, pre-tax income of $50.3 mln and diluted EPS of $0.88
* Marketaxess reports fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $94.4 million, pre-tax income of $50.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.88
Jan 20 Amplitude Surgical SAS :
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23% stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook