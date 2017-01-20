BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q4 diluted EPS of $0.99
* Prosperity bancshares- net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $153.832 million versus $153.258 million
Jan 20 Tech Invest Group SA :
* Said on Thursday it signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Grupa Jaguar SA for a potential acqusition of one of Tech Invest Group's technological units
* In exchange for the unit, Tech Invest Group to acquire at least 90 pct stake in Grupa Jaguar
BANGKOK, Jan 25 Thailand's investment applications nearly tripled in 2016 to $16.6 billion, mainly in the automobile, chemicals and electronics industries, and are expected to rise by 3 percent this year, the investment agency said on Wednesday.
