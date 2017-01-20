Jan 20 Univar Inc :

* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing

* As per first amendment, Bank of America N.A., other lenders agreed to provide a new term B-2 loan facility in total principal amount of $2.2 billion

* Pursuant to first amendment, 82.7 million euros of original term B loan facility remained outstanding Source text : (bit.ly/2kanfKh) Further company coverage: