BAGHDAD Jan 21 Natural gas output from the Basrah Gas Company, the main producer of the fuel in southern Iraq, rose to 765 million cubic feet per day, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said on Saturday.

Basrah Gas output stood at about 700 million cubic feet/day on Jan. 12.

Basrah Gas is a joint venture between Iraq state-run South Gas Co., Shell and Mitsubishi. The company captures and processes the gas associated with oil produced from fields in southern Iraq. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra)