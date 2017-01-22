Jan 23 Imf Bentham Ltd :

* Proposes to fund claims of certain current & former shareholders of Bellamy's Australia against Bellamy's

* Asx alert-new australian funding - Bellamy's class action,bal-imf.ax

* Persons who purchased shares in Bellamy's at any time during relevant period may be eligible to participate in claim

* It is proposed that class action will be conducted by Slater & Gordon lawyers

* Claims relate to alleged breach by Bellamy's of obligations in connection with trading prospects & future earnings performance for 14 april-9 dec