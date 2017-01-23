UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 Playway SA :
* Said on Friday that is signed an investment agreement with Jacek Wyszynski, Michal Skalba, Gwidon Budziak, Adrian Przydatek and Damian Chalimoniuk
* Under the agreement the company agreed to acquire new shares in increased share capital of Pyramid Games Sp. z o.o. (Pyramid Games) for 300,000 zlotys ($73,815)
* The company's cash contribution to help with production of "Motorcycle Mechanic" game
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0642 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources