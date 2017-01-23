BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's units plan to set up JV in Sweden
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
Jan 23 Biomed-Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :
* Said on Friday that it signs a deal with Ministry of Health for sale and delivery of 25,000 pieces of BCG 10 tuberculosis vaccine
* The deal is worth 747,900 zlotys ($183,954) gross
($1 = 4.0657 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago