BRIEF-Paragon Group to repurchase shares worth 25 mln stg
* Entered into an nondiscretionary programme to repurchase shares no greater than 25 mln stg from Jan. 25 to May 31
Jan 23 DDM HOlding AG :
* Said on Friday subsidiary DDM Debt had successfully placed 50 million euros ($53.75 million) of senior secured bonds in the Nordic market
* The bonds will be issued with a final maturity in Jan. 2020, paying a fixed coupon of 9.5 pct
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 383 million yuan ($55.68 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 4.5 million yuan year ago
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara