Jan 23 DDM HOlding AG :

* Said on Friday subsidiary DDM Debt had successfully placed 50 million euros ($53.75 million) of senior secured bonds in the Nordic market

* The bonds will be issued with a final maturity in Jan. 2020, paying a fixed coupon of 9.5 pct

($1 = 0.9305 euros)