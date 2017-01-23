UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 Tdc A/S :
* Upgrades its guidance on 2016 equity free cash flow (EFCF) to about 2.10 billion Danish crowns ($303 million) from EFCF over 1.70 billion crowns
* Previous EFCF guidance was improved from EFCF 1.70 billion crowns to EFCF over 1.70 billion crowns
* Better result is primarily driven by different timing of changes in net working capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9203 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources