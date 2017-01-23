BRIEF-Italy's BPER will not raise cash to buy rival CariFerrara
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara
Jan 23 Moscow Exchange :
* Said on Friday its Chief Financial Officer Evgeny Fetisov is to leave his post at the end of Q1 to take up a post at another company
* Moscow Exchange plans to announce the appointment of a new CFO by the end of March
* Blackpool has entered into a contract to acquire imperial hotel
DUBAI, Jan 25 National Bank of Oman said on Wednesday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 15.92 percent for 2016 and a stock dividend of one free share for every twenty held.