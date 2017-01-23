Jan 23 Megafon says:

* Megafon shareholders have approved a proposed deal to buy a controlling stake in internet group Mail.ru at an extraordinary general meeting on Jan. 20.

* Megafon announced in December it had agreed to pay $740 million to buy a 63.8 percent stake in Mail.ru from Alisher Usmanov, who is an investor in both companies. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)