BRIEF-Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure's unit receives land compensation
* Says unit receives land compensation of 450 million yuan ($65.42 million)
MILAN Jan 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares reduce losses after hitting lowest since end-December
** STOXX down 0.2 pct after, FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct
** Antofagasta helps miners lead sectoral gainers; financials still top drag
** M&A reports buoy shares in insurer Generali, UK builders
** Warning hits Essentra; SGS, Philips Lighting down after results
** But Citi raises year-end target for STOXX index
* Says unit receives land compensation of 450 million yuan ($65.42 million)
* Says it plans to raise up to 19 billion yuan ($2.76 billion) in share private placement to boost units' capital, replenish capital
Jan 25 Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co Ltd