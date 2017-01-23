Jan 23 Silgan Holdings Inc :
* Silgan announces agreement to acquire Westrock's specialty
closures and dispensing systems business
* Deal for $1.025 billion
* Silgan expects to realize operational cost synergies of
$15 million within 24 months following acquisition
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings
* Silgan expects to finance transaction with debt
* Expects deal to be accretive to earnings, excluding impact
of purchase accounting adjustments
* Expects deal to be significantly accretive to free cash
flow per share in 2017
