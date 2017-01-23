Jan 24 Pacific Drilling Sa :
* Pacific Drilling announces amendment to its credit
facilities
* Has also reached agreement with its banking group to make
certain amendments to $1.0 billion senior secured credit
facility
* Has reached agreement with its banking group to make
certain amendments to its $500 million revolving credit facility
* Says amendment to RCF also restricts company's ability to
grant additional liens, to refinance certain existing
indebtedness
* Amendment to SSCF waives loan to value covenant on next
valuation date, June 30, 2017
