Jan 24AmRest Holdings SE :

* Said on Monday that its prelim. Q4 revenue was 1.21 billion zlotys ($297.39 million), up 32.2 pct year on year

* Growth of Group's revenues in Q4 2016 was supported by consolidation of results of Starbucks chain in Germany acquired on May 23, 2016

* Excluding sales of Starbucks Germany, revenues of the Group in Q4 2016 grew by 16.6 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0687 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)