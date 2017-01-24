Jan 24 NextGenTel Holding ASA :

* Said on Monday had received report from Norwegian tax authorities (Skatt øst) giving notice of possible change in taxation of for years 2009-2015

* Issue is related to taxation of wholly-owned Swiss unit Telio SA and dividends paid from Telio SA to NextGenTel

* Total dividends received from Telio SA in relevant period amount to 202.9 million Norwegian crowns ($24.29 million)

* Skatt øst is claiming that Switzerland should be regarded as low tax jurisdiction and that NextGenTel Holding therefore should have paid Norwegian corporate income tax on the dividends received from Telio SA

* Said company disagrees with tax authorities' description and use of facts and plans to challenge conclusions of the report

($1 = 8.3538 Norwegian crowns)