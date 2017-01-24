Jan 24 Koninklijke Philips NV L

* Q4 EBITA totaled 914 million euros ($982.8 million), or 12.6 pct of sales, compared to 3.7 pct of sales in same period of previous year

* Q4 adjusted EBITA amounted to 1 billion euros, or 13.8 pct of sales, compared to 11.9 pct of sales in Q4 2015

* Q4 net income amounted to 640 million euros, compared to a net loss of 39 million euros in Q4 2015

* Proposal to maintain dividend at 0.80 euros per share

* Philips reports a 19 pct improvement in adjusted EBITA to 1 billion euros, net income of 640 million euros and sales of 7.2 billion euros in Q4, with the healthtech portfolio growing at 5 pct