Jan 24Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Said on Monday it extended the contract with player Luis Miguel Afonso Fernandes (Pizzi) for three more seasons, ending on 30 June 2022

* Updates termination clause for the contract to 45 million euros ($48.4 million)

