UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 Pegas Nonwovens Sa
* Pegas nonwovens announces the approval of the tender offer in connection with the delisting of shares from trading on the warsaw stock exchange
* Pegas nonwovens says subject of the tender offer are 434,531 shares, or 4.71 percent of the share capital of the company
* Pegas nonwovens says purchase price for these shares was set in accordance with the legal regulations at pln 127 per share
* The start of the period for the registration of requests for the acceptance of the Tender Offer was set to 26 January 2017. The final date for the registration of requests for the acceptance of the Tender Offer was set to 24 February 2017. Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources