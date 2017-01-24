Jan 24 Pegas Nonwovens Sa

* Pegas nonwovens announces the approval of the tender offer in connection with the delisting of shares from trading on the warsaw stock exchange

* Pegas nonwovens says subject of the tender offer are 434,531 shares, or 4.71 percent of the share capital of the company

* Pegas nonwovens says purchase price for these shares was set in accordance with the legal regulations at pln 127 per share

* The start of the period for the registration of requests for the acceptance of the Tender Offer was set to 26 January 2017. The final date for the registration of requests for the acceptance of the Tender Offer was set to 24 February 2017.