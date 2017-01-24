Jan 24 PExA AB :

* Says has received an order from a US authority worth about 450,000 Swedish crowns ($50,990.35)

* The order is for a complete system, PExA 2.0 and installation is scheduled for Q1 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2koQsgL

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.8252 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)