UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 Dixy Group says:
* Dixy President Pedro Pereira da Silva and vice presidents Julio Marques Duarte and Juan Giralt Silva leave the management board and the company, effective Jan. 24.
* The board of directors elected Sergei Belyakov, the chief executive officer, Alexander Komissarov, head of Megamart division; Oleg Zhunikov, head of Victoria division; Artem Afanasiev, general counsel, Vasiliy Bulatov, director of the assets protection department, to the new management Board. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources