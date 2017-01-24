Jan 24 Dixy Group says:

* Dixy President Pedro Pereira da Silva and vice presidents Julio Marques Duarte and Juan Giralt Silva leave the management board and the company, effective Jan. 24.

* The board of directors elected Sergei Belyakov, the chief executive officer, Alexander Komissarov, head of Megamart division; Oleg Zhunikov, head of Victoria division; Artem Afanasiev, general counsel, Vasiliy Bulatov, director of the assets protection department, to the new management Board. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)