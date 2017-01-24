MILAN Jan 24 Italian mid-tier lender Banca
Carige aims to sell a first tranche of bad loans with a total
nominal value of 1 billion euros by the end of February, a
source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The sale of a first batch could come soon, in about a
month," said the source, adding the aim is to take advantage of
a state-backed guarantee mechanism.
The Genoa-based lender has a total of 7.1 billion euros
problem loans, 3.7 billion of which are unlikely to ever be paid
back.
The bank has to present a strategic plan and a timeline to
reduce its deteriorated loans to the European Central Bank also
by the end of February.
Shares in Banca Carige were up 9 percent at 1616 GMT.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Giulia Segreti)