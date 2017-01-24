Jan 24Delta Bank AO :

* Says that on Jan. 23 Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Delta Bank to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'

* At the same time, S&P lowered Kazakhstan national scale rating on the bank to 'kzCCC-' from 'kzB-'

* S&P is keeping all the ratings, including the 'C' short-term counterparty credit rating, on CreditWatch, where it placed them on Dec. 30, 2016, and has changed the implications to negative from developing

* The rating actions stem from S&P concerns regarding the pressures on Delta Bank's liquidity position

