Jan 24Delta Bank AO :
* Says that on Jan. 23 Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global
Ratings lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on
Delta Bank to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'
* At the same time, S&P lowered Kazakhstan national scale
rating on the bank to 'kzCCC-' from 'kzB-'
* S&P is keeping all the ratings, including the 'C'
short-term counterparty credit rating, on CreditWatch, where it
placed them on Dec. 30, 2016, and has changed the implications
to negative from developing
* The rating actions stem from S&P concerns regarding the
pressures on Delta Bank's liquidity position
