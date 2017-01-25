Jan 25 MSC Group AB :

* Said on Tuesday had entered into binding agreement for acquisition of all 1,130 shares in Empir Solutions AB

* Payment consists of 13 million Swedish crowns ($1.47 million) in cash as well as issue of 6 million new shares towards sellers

* Issue of 6 million new shares corresponds to dilution of about 14.2 pct of the total number of shares in the company calculated before the issue

($1 = 8.8581 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)