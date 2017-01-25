Jan 25 Vivid Games SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it will release "Highway Getaway" game on March 9 on iOS and Android platforms

* "Real Boxing Manny Pacquiao" game to be released on April 20 on iOS and Android platforms

* "Metal Fist: Urban Domination" game to be released in June on iOS and Android platforms

