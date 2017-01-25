UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 M.video :
* Safmar Group, which agreed to buy Russian electronics retailer M.video in December, plans to merge it with Eldorado, Interfax reports citing Safmar co-owner Mikhail Gutseriyev.
* Safmar aims for the merged company to generate 1 trillion roubles ($16.88 billion) in annual sales, he said.
* Safmar has no plans to delist M.video, Gutseriyev said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.2337 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources