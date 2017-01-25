Jan 25 Boeing Co :
* Boeing reports fourth-quarter results and provides 2017
guidance
* Q4 revenue view $23.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $23.29 billion
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.59
* Q4 non-GAAP core earnings per share $2.47
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $10.25 to $10.45
* Sees 2017 GAAP eps of between $10.25 and $10.45; sees 2017
core eps of between $9.10 and $9.30
* Sees 2017 operating cash flow expected to increase to
approximately $10.75 billion
* Q4 free cash flow $2,233 million versus $2,496 million
* Total company backlog at Q4-end $473 billion versus $462
billion at Q3-end
* Revenue guidance is between $90.5 and $92.5 billion,
including increased commercial deliveries of between 760 and 765
for 2017
* Q4 commercial airplanes revenue $ 16,241 million versus
$16,098 million
* Sees 2017 revenue $90.5 billion - $92.5 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.31, revenue view $93.09
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 net orders $32 billion versus $15 billion in Q3
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $2.3 billion
* Sees 2017 commercial airplanes deliveries 760 - 765 units
* Sees 2017 commercial airplanes revenue $62.5 billion -
$63.5 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
