CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
Jan 25 Altia Consultores SA :
* Said on Wednesday Ram Bhavnani increased his stake in the company through a series of operations and now holds 9.4820 percent through various investment vehicles
Source text: bit.ly/2kisfcF
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.