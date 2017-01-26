UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 Mattel Inc
* Mattel reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results and declares quarterly dividend
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $1.83 billion (not $1.84 billion) versus $2.0 billion
* Q4 revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mattel Inc - For Q4 of 2016, net sales were down 8 percent as reported, and were down 6 percent in constant currency, versus prior year
* Says for Q4, worldwide gross sales for Mattel Girls & Boys brands were $1.05 billion, down 7 percent as reported
* "Results were negatively impacted significant U.S. toy category slowdown in holiday period, and increased forex headwinds"
* "Results were negatively impacted by a number of industry-wide challenges"
* Mattel Inc - Qtrly Barbie worldwide gross sales down 2 percent as reported, and up 1 percent in constant currency
* "While our sales at retail remained strong, slowdown triggered elevated retail promotional activity and decreased shipping"
* Remain broadly optimistic about Mattel's performance in 2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources