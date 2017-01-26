Jan 26 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with France's Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to transfer rights of player Goncalo Guedes for 30 million euros ($32.3 million)

* Said the agreement includes an additional bonus of 7 million euros depending on a future transfer of the athlete from PSG to another club

