Jan 26 Parmalat SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that FY preliminary net revenue totalled 6.49 billion euros ($6.97 billion), up 1.2 pct compared with 6.42 billion euros reported in FY 2015

* FY preliminary EBITDA grew to 459.2 million euros, for an increase of 3.3 pct compared with 444.5 million euros in the previous year

* There continue to be uncertainties in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, due to a challenging macroeconomic context

* Says uncertainties in Latin America could have an impact both on the growth estimates for that area in the coming years and on the valuation of the company's assets

($1 = 0.9308 euros)