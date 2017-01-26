Jan 26 IndygoTech Minerals SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its board resolved to withdraw the
resolution of its extraordinary general meeting concerning the
issue of series K shares
* The reason for the withdrawal is the termination by the
company of the agreement for preparation of the public offering
with pre-emptive rights and applying for admission of shares to
trading on the regulated market concluded with a brokerage for
reasons attributable to the contractor and the inability to
carry out the public offering
* The company resolved to issue series K shares on Aug. 9,
2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)