Jan 26 Sky
* Ceo says premier league audiences have been coming back
after slow start to season
* Ceo says churn in uk is mainly down to competitive
broadband market
* Ceo says consumer environment will remain uncertain in
2017
* Ceo says encouraged by first steps in mobile
* Ceo says dispute with disccovery is about channels'
performance
* Ceo says bt's issues doesn't affect its soccer rights
strategy
* Ceo says fox approach has no affect on soccer rights
strategy, has great portfolio already, but lots of choices
* Ceo says churn is a bit higher in the uk
* Ceo says churn in tv base in the uk is higher than where
he wants it to be, addressing issue
* Ceo says premier league didn't have a good start but has
got better as season progressed
