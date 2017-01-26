Jan 26Dom Maklerski BDM SA:

* Announced in a statement on Wednesday that Minvesta sp. z o.o. (representing parties of the shareholders' agreement) has bought under tender offer 54,512 shares of Quantum Software SA

* Minvesta will acquire the rights to all shares subscribed for under the tender offer on Jan. 27

* Tender offer for 297,158 shares of Quantum Software was announced on Nov. 28, 2016

Source text - bit.ly/2k674x2

