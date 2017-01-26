Jan 26 Bristol-myers Squibb Co :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.63

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.12 billion

* Bristol-Myers Squibb says adjusts FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share outlook to $2.70 to $2.90

* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $2.47 to $2.67

* Confirms 2017 GAAP eps guidance range of $2.47 to $2.67 and adjusts non-GAAP eps guidance range to $2.70 to $2.90

* Sees 2017 worldwide revenues increasing in low-single digits

* Qtrly yervoy worldwide revenue $264 million versus $265 million

* Sees 2017 gross margin as a percentage of revenue to be approximately 72% to 73% for both GAAP and non-GAAP

* qtrly eliquis worldwide revenue $948 million versus $602 million

* Q4 opdivo worldwide revenues $1,310 million versus $475 million last year

* Q4 sprycel worldwide revenues $494 million versus $429 million last year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 research and development expenses increasing in high-single digit range for both GAAP and non-GAAP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: