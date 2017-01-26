Jan 26 Jetblue Airways Corp :

* JetBlue announces fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 Revenue $1.6 billion vs I/B/E/S view $1.64 billion

* For Q1 of 2017, year over year CASM excluding fuel is expected to grow between 3% and 5%

* Q4 earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says in Q1 2017, capacity is expected to increase between 4.5% and 6.5%

* Says Q4 load factor of 84.7%, a 1.1 point increase year over year

* For full year 2017, JetBlue expects year over year casm excluding fuel to grow between 1% and 3%, consistent with prior guidance

* Says for full year 2017, JetBlue continues to expect capacity to increase between 6.5% and 8.5%