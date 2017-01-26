Jan 26 Lvmh Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault tells a news conference:

* CEO says cautious about 2017

* Says cognac stocks are very low, which will be a break to growth

* Says Louis Vuitton brand has one month of stock, will also curb growth

* Says expects "relatively easy" H1, but H2 could be more difficult due to comparables and geopolitical uncertainties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)