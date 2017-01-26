Jan 26 Belden Inc :
* Belden Inc - buyer WIKA Group will pay consideration of
approximately $39 million for deal
* Belden agrees to divest its mobile machine control
solutions business
* Belden Inc - company now expects full-year 2017 GAAP and
adjusted revenues to be $2.355 - $2.405 billion
* Belden Inc - now expects full-year 2017 GAAP and adjusted
revenues to be $2.355 - $2.405 billion
* Belden Inc- on an adjusted basis, FY 2017 EPS is expected
to be in range of $4.95 - $5.2
* Now expects full-year 2017 GAAP and adjusted revenues to
be $2.355 - $2.405 billion
* On an adjusted basis, EPS is expected to be in range of
$4.95 - $5.20 in 2017
* Belden Inc - now expects full-year 2017 GAAP EPS to be
$3.38 - $3.63
* Belden Inc says buyer, WIKA Group will pay consideration
of approximately $39 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.18, revenue view $2.43
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belden -reached an agreement in principle to sell its
mobile machine control solutions business, including a 50%
interest in a Chinese joint venture
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)