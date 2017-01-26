Jan 26 Ashland Global Holdings Inc :
* Qtrly loss from continuing operations attributable to
Ashland was $0.01 per diluted share
* Qtrly sales $1.2 billion versus $1.16 billion - SEC filing
* Qtrly adjusted earnings from continuing operations
attributable to Ashland totaled $1.16 per share
* For Q2, sales are expected to be in range of $530-$545
million for Ashland Specialty Ingredients
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $1.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: