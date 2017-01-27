Jan 27 Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol SAD :

* Said on Thursday agreed with GD Chaves on transfer of Brazilian midfielder Rafael Assis, who will join SC Braga for four and a half sport seasons, that is until 2021

* Agrees to transfer player Pedro Tiba to GD Chaves

