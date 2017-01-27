Jan 27 Magnit says:

* Q4 net income at 13.4 billion roubles ($221.83 million), down 14.98 percent year on year;

* Q4 EBITDA at 27.5 billion roubles, down 4.73 percent year on year;

* Q4 EBITDA margin at 9.66 percent vs 11.09 pct in Q4 2015;

* 2016 net income at 54.4 billion roubles, down 7.96 percent on 2015; EBITDA margin at 10.02 pct vs 10.94 pct in FY 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.4073 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)