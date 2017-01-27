Jan 27 Bt
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but
situation under control
* Ceo says bt remains in good health overalll
* Ceo says remains "very confident" about strategy, but
headwinds in public sector, intl corporate
* Cfo says italian operation is now completely under control
* Cfo says "handful of people" were involved in italian
scandal
* Ceo says need to keep italy, public-sector slowdown in
context, accounts for total 10 percent of business
* Ceo says "too early" to make decisions about future of
auditor pwc
* Ceo says audit committee were misled over italy, as were
management
* Ceo says issue of his pay is "for another day"
