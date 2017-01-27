Jan 27 Bt

* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control

* Ceo says bt remains in good health overalll

* Ceo says remains "very confident" about strategy, but headwinds in public sector, intl corporate

* Cfo says italian operation is now completely under control

* Cfo says "handful of people" were involved in italian scandal

* Ceo says need to keep italy, public-sector slowdown in context, accounts for total 10 percent of business

* Ceo says "too early" to make decisions about future of auditor pwc

* Ceo says audit committee were misled over italy, as were management

* Ceo says issue of his pay is "for another day" Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)