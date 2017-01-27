LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Corporate bond utility Neptune
anticipates that looming best execution requirements under MiFID
II will help it increase the number of buyside participants on
its fixed income pricing platform in 2017.
Neptune, which enables banks to provide pre-trade axes and
inventory data to investors, has 17 dealers live on the network
and expects to have upped that to 21 by the end of the first
quarter.
The banks already committed account for some 85%-90% of
European credit volume, according to Byron Cooper-Fogarty, who
joined the firm this year to head up sales for Neptune Networks.
But alongside a push into the US and emerging markets
Neptune's big focus this year will be on increasing its buyside
membership, which should be helped by the impending arrival of
the European Union's MiFID II regulation in a year's time.
"Buyside traders will have to prove best execution under
MiFID II," Cooper-Fogarty told IFR.
"The best way to do that is by gaining higher quality data
and aggregating all the relevant pricing data they have
available at the time of the trade."
HEAVY LIFTING
Neptune now serves around 30 investment firms, who receive
information on over 19,000 line items daily, around 85% of which
are axes and 15% inventory.
MiFID II will require them to be transparent when trading
bonds for clients, recording why they chose to buy from a
certain dealer at a certain time.
Fixed income trades are often influenced by non-price
factors such as timing and liquidity, but being able to show the
available options at the time will be valuable to firms in
proving to regulators they get the best deal for their clients.
"Pre-crisis the big asset managers used around 10 dealers,
but as banks reduced liquidity provision during and after the
crisis, that has grown to 50-plus in some cases," said
Cooper-Fogarty.
"Whilst the top 10 still accounts for the bulk of trading
for these asset managers, a price aggregator takes a lot of the
heavy lifting off buyside traders in these more fragmented
markets."
DESKTOP REAL ESTATE
Information leakage has been one of the biggest barriers to
the adoption of new technologies in secondary fixed income
markets - dealers and investors are reluctant to post
information to platforms that could reveal their strategies or
move the prices of securities they are looking to trade.
As a platform that promotes transparency, Neptune drew early
scepticism from some dealers wary of its impact on their ability
to make markets, though this was addressed by allowing providers
to control the amount of information seen by each subscriber.
Nowadays Neptune pitches itself as a utility - a sort of
bulletin board for bond prices. It has no ambitions to acquire
"desktop real estate", or to be a trade execution venue, said
Cooper-Fogarty.
"We are about connecting the buyside to the sellside," he
said, adding that this is still done primarily via order
management systems rather than execution management systems.
"Use of an EMS will take off in fixed income eventually, but
at the moment trading venues are reluctant to connect to EMS
because it diminishes their role, whilst promoting the bank to
investor relationship."
(Reporting by Tom Porter)