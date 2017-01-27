Jan 27 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol Sad :

* Lends player Cristante to Atalanta until the end of the season, with an extension option for one more season

* Lends player Joao Teixeira to Nottingham Forest until the end of 2016/17 season

Source text: bit.ly/2jwGts1

