Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc :
* American Airlines Group reports fourth quarter and full
year profit
* Q4 revenue $9.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.74 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Q4 2016 mainline cost per available seat mile (CASM) was
12.93 cents, up 5.7 percent
* Announced a new $2.0 billion share repurchase
authorization
* In Q4, Company recognized $273 million in net special
charges before effect of income taxes
* Says qtrly TRASM was 14.90 cents, up 1.3 percent versus Q4
2015, first year-over-year increase since Q4 of 2014
* Says total operating expenses in Q4 were $9.0 billion, up
5.4 percent compared to Q4 2015
* Net special charges in Q4 consisting of fleet
restructuring expenses and merger integration expenses,
re-branding of aircraft
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.48
* New $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization will
expire December 31, 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: