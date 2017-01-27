Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc :

* American Airlines Group reports fourth quarter and full year profit

* Q4 revenue $9.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.74 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 2016 mainline cost per available seat mile (CASM) was 12.93 cents, up 5.7 percent

* Announced a new $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization

* In Q4, Company recognized $273 million in net special charges before effect of income taxes

* Says qtrly TRASM was 14.90 cents, up 1.3 percent versus Q4 2015, first year-over-year increase since Q4 of 2014

* Says total operating expenses in Q4 were $9.0 billion, up 5.4 percent compared to Q4 2015

* Net special charges in Q4 consisting of fleet restructuring expenses and merger integration expenses, re-branding of aircraft

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.48

* New $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization will expire December 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: