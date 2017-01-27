Jan 27 Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel Publ AB :

* Says has signed an exclusive cooperation agreement with Contaste Agentur & Verlag GmbH as a sales agent for the German market

* Cooperation will start immediately and Contaste will initially market and sell Cefour's single-serve product Selected By Glass

Source text: bit.ly/2jx1xyw

