Jan 27 Copper One Inc

* Copper One responds to Quebec Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources' press release announcing their intention to suspend Copper One's claims in the Lac Barriere area

* Copper One Inc - confirms that on January 20, 2017, it received a "notice of draft ministerial decision" letter from MERN

* Copper One - letter from Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources stated their intention to suspend all of copper one's claims at Rivière Doré Project