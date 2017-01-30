Jan 30 PGS Software SA :
* Said on Saturday that its preliminary Q4 2016 revenue was
at about 22.22 million zlotys ($5.50 million), up 38 pct year on
year
* Preliminary Q4 2016 operating profit was about 6.09
million zlotys, up 27 pct year on year
* Preliminary Q4 net profit was 4.44 million zlotys, up 12
pct year on year
* Said decrease in its operating margin is primarily due to
the increase in cost of wages and a decline in value of the
pound
($1 = 4.0390 zlotys)
