* Said on Friday that following capital increase by 12.9
million zlotys ($3.19 million) in its unit, Malopolska Siec
Szerokopasmowa sp. z o.o. (MSS), it will own 49 pct stake in MSS
* The shares of MSS were acquired by an external investor
(investor)
* The company signed a deal with the investor concerning
conversion of acquired shares into bonds issued by Hyperion or
other MSS liabilities
* Under capital increase in MSS, MSS bonds worth 12.9
million zlotys were redeemed
