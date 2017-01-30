Jan 30 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD (Sporting) :

* Said on Friday sold player Elias to Brazil's Atletico Mineiro and keeps 30 percent of financial rights to the player

* The deal was closed at 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million) for 70 percent of the rights plus 1 million euros in objectives

Source text: bit.ly/2ki6n3n

($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)